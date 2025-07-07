Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces arrested five insurgents belonging to two different banned outfits during separate operations in Imphal East district of Manipur, over the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Monday.

In the first operation, two active members of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) were arrested from Keibi Heikak Mapan Awang Leikai under the jurisdiction of Sagolmang Police Station.

The arrested individuals were identified as Sangomshumpham Musha Ahamed alias Ibobi (40), a resident of Khomidok Mayai Leikai, and Md Farooque Shah (25) from Khomidok Awang Leikai, both in Imphal East.

According to police, the duo was engaged in extorting money from the public and was arrested while attempting to collect extortion funds. A Honda Dio two-wheeler was seized from their possession.

In a separate operation carried out at Keirao Khunou under Irilbung Police Station, the joint team arrested three active members of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK).

One of the insurgents has been identified as Laishram Vishan Meitei alias Bhojo alias Nongthon (28), hailing from Lamphel Sana Keithel in Imphal West district.

The remaining two arrested individuals are juveniles and are being dealt with under the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, authorities added.