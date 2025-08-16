Imphal: Security forces arrested five individuals linked to insurgent groups and recovered arms, ammunition and incriminating documents during separate operations in the Manipur valley on Friday, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the arrested persons were involved in extortion activities, serving monetary demands and collecting money from oil pumps, government employees, shops and educational institutes in the valley districts.

In one operation, four active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party–Taibanganba (KCP–Taibanganba) were arrested from Langthabal Khunou under Khongjom police station in Thoubal district.

They were identified as: Konjengbam Babita Devi (45), of Kodompokpi Mamang Leikai, Hiyangthang, Imphal West, Lisham Premika Devi (33), of Khongman Zone-II, Imphal East, Nandeibam Noni Devi (53), of Khongman Atom Leikai, Imphal East, Heikham Ravi Meitei (38), of Senjam Chirang Mayai Leikai, Lamsang, Imphal West, Five mobile phones, Rs 1,666 in cash, and two Aadhaar cards were seized from their possession.

In another operation, an active cadre of the banned PREPAK (PRO), identified as Chabungbam Kenedy Singh alias Chingshuba (21) of Chingmeirong Maning Leikai, Imphal West, was arrested from the Soibam Leikai area under Porompat police station, Imphal East.

Based on his interrogation, a follow-up search was conducted in Ngariyan Chingyang hills, Imphal East, leading to the recovery of arms and ammunition including: One INSAS LMG magazine, One SLR rifle magazine, 27 rounds of 7.62 mm SLR live ammunition, 20 rounds of 7.62 mm AK rifle ammunition, Three rounds of 9 mm live ammunition, Three tear smoke shells and one soft-nose tear smoke shell, One 38 mm anti-riot cartridge with rubber bullet, One stun shell, 17 empty 7.62 mm cartridges, 31 empty .303 rifle cartridges, Two empty 12-bore cartridges.