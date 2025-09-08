Imphal: The Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) has appealed to all producers and directors of Manipuri cinema to come forward and deposit their works, both video and digital, with the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum (SNCCAM) for preservation.

The appeal followed after the MSFDS owns and manages the SN Chand Cine Archive & Museum (SNCCAM), which has expanded its activities from celluloid preservation to the archiving of video and digital films. With the setting up of an online server to securely store digital films, the MSFDS has made efforts to safeguard Manipuri cinema’s recent works.

“Every film is a part of our collective memory. We urge all filmmakers to safeguard their legacy by archiving their works,” MSFDS Secretary Sunzu Bachaspatimayum said.

Named after SN Chand, the state’s first film director, SNCCAM was established in 2021 during the Golden Jubilee of Manipuri Cinema.

It remains the only state-run film archive and museum in India, equipped with a Film Vault, Conservatory Lab, Exhibition Gallery, and Hall.

Within four years, it has emerged as a leader in film archiving with several milestones to its credit.

Meanwhile, 132 fragile reels of Manipuri cinema (10 feature films and 5 Documentaries) are being digitized at the National Film Archives of India under the National Film Heritage Mission of the Hon’ble Prime Minister.

MSFDS is also negotiating the acquisition of 27 Manipuri film negatives lying with the West Bengal Film Development Corporation.