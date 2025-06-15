Guwahati: A clash erupted over farmland on Sunday morning between Meitei and Kuki villagers near Sadu Lampak village in Imphal East district, Manipur.

The incident unfolded around 10 am in a paddy field near a Kuki settlement near Sadu Lampak Village.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to sources, a Meitei farmer from Leitanpokpi (under the Sagolmang police station, Khundrakpam AC) attempted to plough his field with a tractor. Meanwhile, Kuki villagers confronted him, challenging his right to the land, asserting their own ownership.

Sources indicate the Kuki villagers are claiming the field as theirs, while Meitei villagers allege that the Kuki community from Sopheng has encroached upon and begun cultivating over 20 sangam (approximately 12.4 acres) of paddy field belonging to the Meitei community. This particular field had reportedly been abandoned since the ethnic violence erupted on May 3, 2023.

The situation intensified as more Meitei individuals from nearby areas arrived at the scene, and one Meitei youth reportedly sustained a catapult shot injury to his eyebrow in the confrontation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Reports suggest a significant number of Kuki villagers attempted to prevent the Meitei farmers from cultivating the land, raising concerns about a fresh outbreak of conflict in the ethnically sensitive region.

Following the incident, security forces, including personnel from Leitanpokpi police station, BSF, and Assam Rifles, swiftly deployed to the location to bring the situation under control. The security forces also fired some rounds of tear gas shells and mock bombs to disperse the mob.

The Manipur Police confirmed that teams led by the Additional SP of Imphal East and central paramilitary personnel were immediately on the ground.

Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and disregard rumors and misinformation, assuring that the situation is currently under control.

A statement from the Manipur Police reiterated, “Security Forces are continuously attending to the situation, and right now things are in control.