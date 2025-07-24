Imphal: The Manipur government temporarily halted its ongoing eviction drives on Thursday after strong resistance from shopkeepers, who shut down their businesses and commercial establishments across Thangal Bazar in the heart of Imphal city.

The government had launched the drive as part of a broader initiative to clear encroachments from public roads and government spaces.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, law enforcement teams from Imphal West district, supported by police and municipal officials, left the area without removing the temporary and semi-permanent structures, such as extended shop fronts, sheds, and makeshift stalls, that encroached on public property.

Due to the complete closure of shops, Thangal Bazar wore a deserted look. The shopkeepers refused to cooperate with officials and protested collectively, alleging that the authorities failed to issue proper prior notice or consult stakeholders before launching the eviction.

Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, District Commissioner of Imphal West, expressed disappointment over the widespread misuse of public infrastructure, especially footpaths, which shopkeepers had taken over for commercial use.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He stated that despite multiple eviction notices issued in 2022, 2024, early 2025, and most recently on July 4, the illegal occupation continued, forcing district authorities to take firm action.

The DC said the administration would recover removal charges for dismantled structures and debris from the owners. He added that the authorities had already served notices, and if owners failed to pay within 10 days, the administration would initiate further penal action.

He also urged the public to support the district administration’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of protecting public infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and drainage systems for the greater good.

Meanwhile, the eviction drives that began on July 12, 2025, proceeded smoothly in other parts of the Imphal West district, including Singjamei, Uripok, Keishampat, and Thangmeiband.