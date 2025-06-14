Imphal: In a major operation by state and central security forces against organized drug syndicates operating in the North Eastern Region of India, 57.285 kgs of methamphetamine tablets, worth around Rs. 22 crores in international clandestine trade, were seized.

Methamphetamine, also known as ‘ice’ or ‘crystal meth,’ is a highly addictive psychostimulant drug smuggled into India through the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur.

The seized drugs, bound for Silchar, Assam, were intercepted at a location in Imphal West district on the adjoining nights of Thursday and Friday. The operation was assisted by personnel of the Assam Rifles, Manipur.

Based on intelligence input, Manipur Police, in coordination with the Assam Rifles, intercepted a Tata Truck coming from Imphal at the New Keithelmanbi Police Picket under Patsoi Police Station, Imphal West District, on NH 37, linking Imphal to Silchar, Assam. During the operation, the joint team uncovered suspected contraband items concealed inside the roof ceiling of the truck.

The contraband items were found to be methamphetamine drugs upon on-spot sample testing. Accordingly, the truck driver, Nawaj Sharif (34) of Lilong Chingjao, Thoubal District, was arrested.

The following items were seized from his possession:

i. 50 packets of drugs weighing 57.285 kg (Approximate market value of Rs. 22 crores in the international market)

ii. One Tata Truck, and

iii. One mobile phone.

The driver has been arrested in this regard under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, for further legal proceedings.

