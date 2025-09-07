Imphal: The Manipur Police Cyber Crime Unit busted a gang involved in creating bank accounts for cyber criminals, leading to the arrest of two alleged perpetrators, including a woman, during a special operation in Thoubal district on Saturday, the police reported on Sunday.

According to the police report, upon receiving intelligence that two individuals were running a cybercrime racket using mule bank accounts, the Cyber Crime Unit of Thoubal district conducted a raid. Two individuals were arrested from different locations within the district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The main suspect, later identified as Kongkham Apu Singh (32), was arrested at his residence in Thoubal Athokpam Awang Leikai, while Yengkhom (O) Rasheshwori Leima (39) was nabbed at her residence in Thoubal Wangmataba Sorok Makha.

The police report stated that the duo, in collusion with other cyber criminals, lured people into opening bank accounts, which were then used for transferring and laundering money obtained through cyber fraud.

Three mobile phones and other incriminating items were seized from their possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The report added that the investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to apprehend other individuals involved in the racket.