Imphal: The district magistrate has imposed an indefinite curfew in Manipur‘s Tamenglong district headquarters, effective Wednesday, following a land boundary dispute between Old Tamenglong and Dailong villages.

Dr. L. Angshim Dangshawa Maring, the District Magistrate of Tamenglong, issued the order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973—the corresponding provision to the mentioned Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The order prohibits the assembly, rally, or gathering of five or more individuals within the Tamenglong headquarters area and the bordering regions of Dailong, Duigailong, and Old Tamenglong villages.

The official notification explained that the prohibitory measures were enacted due to a planned rally by Old Tamenglong villagers from their village towards the Tamenglong headquarters on April 30, 2025.

Authorities observed a significant likelihood of arson, disruption to daily life, and a potential breach of peace as a result of the boundary tensions.

The notification further stated that the prevailing situation presents an imminent threat to public order, safety, and tranquility in the district, which shares borders with Assam to the west and Nagaland to the north and is primarily inhabited by Naga tribes.