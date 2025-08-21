Imphal: Angom Yumjao (50), a resident of Sekmai Makha Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal West district and member of the Meitei community, stranded at Sapermeina area in Kangpokpi district after getting off a Senapati-bound inter-district bus, was safely handed over by the Kangpokpi District Police to Sekmai Police Station in Imphal West district.

After completing medical tests and following due procedures, the police handed him over to his relatives, according to the morning police news bulletin on Thursday.

The police acted promptly after a report widely circulated on social media stated that Yumjao Angom, a resident of Sekmai Makha Leikai, was stranded at Sapermeina after boarding a passenger bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati.

The Kangpokpi District Police then transferred him safely from Sapermeina to Sekmai Police Station.

Meanwhile, the Kuki-Zo community, through the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), reaffirmed its commitment to peace, coexistence, and the safety of all communities.

CoTU volunteers ensured the safe release of the Meitei individual who had allegedly crossed into Kuki-Zo areas, violating the mutually recognized Buffer Zone.

Authorities found the individual on August 20 at Saparmaina in Kangpokpi District. Despite ongoing tensions, CoTU reported that they released him unharmed and handed him over to the Gamnom-Saparmeina Police Station to facilitate his safe return.

However, CoTU condemned the incident as a “serious violation” of the fragile peace in the region and warned that such actions threaten communal harmony. They also urged Central security forces and state police deployed in the area to maintain strict vigilance and prevent unauthorized crossings.