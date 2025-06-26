Imphal: The Congress in Manipur on Thursday urged a fresh assembly election, calling for the dissolution of the state assembly, which is currently in suspended animation due to President’s Rule imposed since February 13, 2025.

Addressing a press conference at Imphal, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and sitting MLA Keisham Meghachandra Singh alleged that the ground situation in the strife-torn state is far from normal despite the imposition of President’s Rule.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He noted that the ethnic violence in Manipur has entered 665 days on Thursday.

The MPCC president’s allegation came a day after former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced during a function at the BJP Manipur Pradesh Office in Imphal that the BJP aims to secure at least 40 seats out of 60 seats in the event of assembly elections in the state.

K Meghachandra said that as the BJP Manipur Pradesh has dared to face the election proceedings in the state, the Congress in the state is demanding the dissolution of the assembly immediately for fresh elections. However, the Manipur Assembly has a tenure till 2027.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meghachandra added that the Congress wants the government to declare fresh elections so that the people of Manipur can elect a popular government.

“The violence in the state is not ending.” Meghachandra Singh slammed the BJP as the “architect” of the violence, alleging that the saffron party was not serious about ending it.

Meghachandra stated that all the programmes initiated during the BJP government in Manipur turned out to be paper tigers, not for the poor masses.

He also criticized the government for depriving the constitutional rights of the people, stating that the government has been unable to conduct elections to the Autonomous District Council, Panchayat, and Municipal Councils for the past five years in Manipur.