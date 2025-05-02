Manipur: COCOMI announces candlelight vigil and people’s convention in Imphal

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has announced a candlelight vigil to be held on May 3, 2025, at 6 pm at the eastern gate of Kangla Fort in Imphal, in memory of those who lost their lives during the two years of ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

COCOMI convener Khuraijam Athouba, speaking at a press conference in Imphal on Friday, urged people from all communities across Manipur to join the vigil to show solidarity, offer condolences, and honour the deceased. Photos of the victims will be displayed, and candles will be lit as a tribute.

Earlier that day, a people’s convention will be held at Khuman Lampak, Imphal, at 11 am, focusing on key resolutions for restoring peace and promoting peaceful coexistence among Manipur’s 35 communities.

Athouba appealed for broad public participation in both events to support efforts toward peace in the conflict-affected state.

Since the violence erupted on May 3, 2023, more than 260 people have lost their lives, and approximately 60,000 have been displaced across Manipur.

