Manipur: COCOMI alleges Modi govt of backing Kuki-Zo, risking balkanization

Imphal: The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) has accused the Central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, of supporting the Kuki-Zo community, potentially leading to the balkanisation of Manipur.

COCOMI Secretary YK Dhiren made the allegation during a one-day public meeting held in Southern Kumbi of Bishnupur district, Manipur on Monday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Speaking at the event, Dhiren announced that the COCOMI would not engage in peace talks unless India stops showing bias.

In this context, the COCOMI has called for a massive public meeting on May 3, 2025 to raise their voice urging the people to attend the public convention which would take several resolutions on the conflict in Manipur, YK Dhiren asserted.

Dhiren also criticized the government for not taking action against those who defied the peace process initiated by the Manipur Governor, directing the armed groups and anti-socials to surrender their illegal weapons to the government at the stipulated time and period.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Further, Dhiren alleged that the government’s crackdowns against the anti-socials and insurgents occurred ninety percent in the valley districts and the rest in the hill districts of the state at present.

Dhiren stated that the central government’s efforts for free movements of the Meiteis on the NHs passing in Manipur after the restriction on the free movements in the Kuki-Zo inhabited areas across the state have turned out to be a flop show.

However, authorities have taken no action against the blockaders to date, he added.