Manipur CM shares Army Chief’s statement on root cause of state conflict

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh shared a viral video message highlighting the candid remarks of India’s Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, regarding the root cause of the ongoing conflict in the sensitive border state.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, N Biren Singh wrote, “Facts can never be suppressed. Our courageous Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has boldly revealed the root cause of the present conflict. With his unwavering stand, the world now sees the truth that India has always upheld pride and honour.”

Facts can never be suppressed. Our courageous Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, has boldly revealed the root cause of the present conflict. With his unwavering stand, the world now sees the truth that India has always upheld with pride and honour.



MY HUMBLE APPEAL –… pic.twitter.com/o3nL247AUQ — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) May 16, 2025

He further appealed to the public, saying, “My humble appeal—please do not fall for rumours in the future. Let us stay united and informed.”

The video features General Dwivedi responding to a question from Paojakhup Guite, president of the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Delhi. Guite referred to allegations that Meiteis had burned the centenary gate commemorating the Anglo-Kuki war, sparking tensions.

In reply, the army chief clarified, “It all started with rumours that the Anglo-Kuki war centenary gate was being burned. It is not true. I have been on the ground and in control of the situation. Note that rumour-mongering led to major violence, which continues to affect our communities and has not yet been resolved.”

General Dwivedi’s remarks underscore the role of misinformation in escalating ethnic tensions in Manipur, which has seen violent clashes between communities in recent months.