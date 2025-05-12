Imphal: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BoSEM) announced the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Class 10 examinations 2025 on Monday, revealing that boys achieved a higher pass percentage than girls.

This year marked the first time BoSEM adopted a grading system for evaluation, moving away from awarding divisions or ranks and focusing on pass/fail status indicated by grades such as A1 (91-100), A2 (81-90), D (minimum 33% required to pass), E1 (21-30 – fail), and E2 (fail).

The gender-wise performance showed a pass rate of 91.51% for boys, surpassing the 91.24% achieved by girls.

Out of the 36,943 students who appeared for the examinations (including 18,556 girls), a total of 33,755 students (16,930 girls) successfully cleared them, resulting in an overall pass percentage of 91.37%.

Notably, 37,052 students from 949 government, aided, and private schools had registered for the exams, which were conducted across 155 centres in the state from February 19 to March 7.

Chandel district emerged as the top performer with a perfect 100% pass rate, the highest among all 16 districts, followed by Bishnupur district with a 96% pass percentage.

Among different school categories, private schools recorded the highest success rate at 94.15%, while aided schools achieved 91.38%, and government schools had a pass percentage of 82.32%.