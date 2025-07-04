Imphal: Four prominent organisations representing Meitei, Naga, and Thadou communities in Manipur have urged the Central Government not to renew the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements with Kuki extremist groups, citing repeated violations and a breakdown in law and order.

In a joint memorandum submitted to Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 3, the Indigenous Peoples’ Forum Manipur, Meitei Alliance, Foothill Naga Coordination Committee, and Thadou Inpi Manipur (TIM) accused the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and the United People’s Front (UPF) of breaching the terms of the SoO, originally signed in 2008.

The groups allege that 25 outfits under the KNO and UPF were directly involved in triggering violence in Churachandpur on May 3, 2023, including incidents of arson in Torbung and Kanvai.

The organisations emphasized that these acts contradict the SoO’s stated aim of maintaining peace by requiring signatories to abstain from all violent and unlawful activities.

Citing a fundamental flaw in the structure of the agreements, the memorandum criticises the inclusion of the KNO and UPF in the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG), which is tasked with recommending actions against violations.

“Those responsible for violence cannot be expected to hold themselves accountable,” the groups argued, calling this a clear conflict of interest that undermines the agreements’ credibility and effectiveness.

The memorandum further notes that the Manipur government has previously acted against similar groups. In March 2023, it withdrew from agreements with the Kuki National Army and the Zomi Revolutionary Army and formally opposed further renewals in January 2024.

Representing a section of the Thadou tribe, the TIM also expressed its objection to being categorised under the broader ‘Kuki’ label, highlighting internal community distinctions often overlooked in peace processes.

The organisations have demanded either a complete termination of the current SoO agreements or a structural overhaul to ensure genuine accountability. They also recommended holding fresh elections in the state to allow a newly elected government to decide on future peace accords and insisted that any militant involved in violence—regardless of their SoO signatory status—must face prosecution.

The memorandum concludes by stating that the Suspension of Operations must not serve as a “protector of violence” but should function as a credible tool for restoring peace and stability in Manipur.