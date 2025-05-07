Guwahati: In line with a nationwide initiative announced by the Central Government to enhance disaster readiness, the Imphal West district administration of Manipur conducted a large-scale state-level mock drill on Wednesday to strengthen civil defence preparedness across the city.

The Central Government had directed all states and union territories to organize coordinated drills to assess the efficiency and response capabilities of local agencies in managing emergencies.

Responding to this call, Imphal’s mock drill focused on simulating real-life disaster scenarios to evaluate the readiness of key departments and first responders.

The drill brought together various key departments, including Home, Police, Fire Service, Civil Defence, Health, Education, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL), the State Museum, the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), and the Relief and Disaster Management Authority.

Authorities set up multiple staging areas at strategic locations such as Johnstone Higher Secondary School, the State Museum, BT Park, Polo Ground (Mapal Kangjeibung), and the Directorate of Fire Service.

These locations hosted simulations of different emergency situations to evaluate response times, inter-agency coordination, and the efficiency of standard operating procedures.

Officials stated that the drill not only aligns with the Centre’s broader disaster preparedness strategy but also reinforces Imphal’s local efforts to improve resilience against both natural and human-made disasters.