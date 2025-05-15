Imphal: Security forces arrested a cadre of the proscribed Chin-Kuki Liberation Army (CKLA), the armed wing of the outlawed United People’s Liberation Front (CKLA/UPLF), along with nine other individuals during operations in Manipur’s hill areas over the past 24 hours.

The CKLA/UPLF is a Kuki-Zo underground group not part of the Suspension of Operation (SoO) agreement.

Officials confirmed that 25 Kuki-Zo underground outfits are currently operating in Manipur under the SoO pact with the central government.

During intelligence-led combing operations aimed at apprehending those involved in anti-social activities, central security forces, working in coordination with the Manipur Police, arrested the CKLA/UPLF cadre.

The police identified the arrested cadre as David Ngamjang (25), a self-styled Sergeant Major of CKLA/UPLF and a resident of M. Tatjang Village in Sugnu, Kakching district.

Security forces apprehended him from the general area of Saikot village under the Churachandpur Police Station on Wednesday

According to officials, he had been operating from Zouveng village in Churachandpur district for the past three years. Police recovered one 9 mm pistol along with three live rounds from his possession.

In follow-up search and area domination operations, security forces detained nine more suspects at checkpoints set up in 110 different locations across fringe and vulnerable areas of the district, the report added.