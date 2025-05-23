Imphal: The Indian government has constituted a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Manipur’s Churachandpur district for the speedy trial of cases related to ethnic violence.

Union Home Ministry, in consultation with the Chief Justice of Manipur High Court, designated a sessions court in Churachandpur district as a Special NIA court for the trial of cases investigated by the NIA.

The decision follows the recent swearing-in of Justice Kempaiah Somashekar as the Ninth Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur on Thursday.

The notification said that the jurisdiction of the special court will extend throughout Manipur.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 11 of the National Investigation Agency Ac 008 (34 of 2008), the Central Government, in consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court of Manipur hereby designates the Court of District and Sessions Judge, Churachandpur District, Manipur as the Special Court for sub-section (I) of section 11 of the said Act, for the trial of the Scheduled Offences investigated by the National Investigation Agency,” the notification added.

The NIA has taken over several cases related to the ethnic violence that began on May 3, 2023, in which over 260 individuals lost their lives in the state.

Among the cases taken up by the NIA in the Churachandpur district session court is the abduction and killing of six individuals (three women and three children) in Jiribam, as well as other violent incidents.

The NIA registered the killing of 3 women and an equal number of children killing cases in November 2024 after the Union Home Ministry decided to hand them over to the agency for probe due to the severity of the crimes.