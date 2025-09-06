Imphal: Security forces and police have arrested a man and a woman and recovered psychotropic substances, bottles of Codeine Phosphate, an item banned in Manipur to prevent drug addicts from acquiring it easily.

Some hardcore drug addicts use this banned cough syrup as a temporary substitute for hard drugs, the police reported on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting sternly against the drug menace and its propagators, the anti-drug smuggling unit of the Manipur Police arrested one Asem Somanda Singh (40), a resident of Khekman Makha Leikai under Thoubal-PS, Thoubal district, on Friday.

He was captured from his residence along with contraband items, including three boxes of SAMPFX +, two boxes of SPAS-TRASCEN-PLUS, 15 TUSSREX-TR cough syrup bottles and one BESCODEX cough syrup bottle.

Also Read: Manipur: Kuki group rejects MHA deal to open NH-02, calls it ‘null and void’

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Police, while conducting random frisking in front of their Hengbung Checkpost under the Senapati district, one a Maruti Alto car, Silver colour bearing Regn. No. MN01X-4351 was seen coming from the Senapati side towards Imphal.

On checking the vehicle, a green sack was found on the co-driver’s seat. On further enquiry, the lady passenger, namely Lhilhing (51) w/o (L) Paokhothang Lhouvum of Motbung village, stated that the sack belonged to her and the driver didn’t know what was inside the green sack.

On opening the sack, 101 bottles of banned codeine cough syrup were found inside the green sack. The detained lady was formally arrested in the presence of women police by observing formalities.

The confiscated items included 101 bottles of codeine cough syrup, one sack (green in colour), and one Samsung Galaxy S21FESG mobile phone.

The police said that different cases in these connections were registered for proper proceedings.