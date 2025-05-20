Manipur: Assam Rifles seize Rs 1.62 crore worth of foreign areca nuts

Imphal: Assam Rifles on Monday seized 242 bags of areca nuts of foreign origin, valued at approximately Rs 1.62 crore in the regional market, from two vehicles at Langmeidong in southern Kakching district of Manipur.

Three individuals suspected to be involved in the illegal trade were also arrested during the operation, according to a statement released by the defense wing on Tuesday.

The seizure followed specific intelligence input, further confirmed by local sources, about the illegal transportation of foreign-origin areca nuts. Acting swiftly, a Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) was set up near Langmeidong along the Burma-Sugnu Road.

The MVCP intercepted two vehicles loaded with areca nuts. Upon inspection, the occupants were unable to provide valid documentation for the goods. A detailed search of the vehicles revealed 242 gunny bags containing a total of 864 kilograms of areca nuts.

Authorities confirmed that no other narcotics or contraband substances were found during the inspection.

Following standard procedures, the seized goods, along with the arrested individuals and the impounded vehicles, were handed over to the Range Forest Officer of Kakching district for further legal action.