Imphal: Assam Rifles personnel have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition during ongoing cordon and search operations in the insurgency-affected Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The recoveries were made over the last 36 hours from abandoned camps believed to have been used by insurgent groups.

The operations were carried out at locations between Boljang and Pholjang villages and at Nepali Khutti, Kotlen, under the jurisdiction of New Keithelmanbi police station.

In the first operation, conducted in the areas between Boljang and Pholjang villages, the security forces recovered one 5.56mm INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, eight bolt-action rifles, eight single-barrel rifles, five pull mechanism rifles, and six improvised mortars.

They also found one 36 hand grenade, four grenade detonators, two arming rings, three rubber bullets, ten live rounds of 5.56mm INSAS ammunition, two tube launchers, one 2-inch mortar high-explosive shell, and thirty 7.62mm blank rounds. Additionally, a 5.56mm INSAS rifle magazine, a 5.56mm INSAS light machine gun magazine, and a hand-held radio set with a charger were recovered.

In the second operation at Nepali Khutti in Kotlen, the troops recovered three bolt-action rifles, four single-barrel rifles, two pull mechanism rifles, six improvised mortars, and one open bore pistol.

The seizure also included three white phosphorus grenades, three hand grenades, five grenade detonators, four arming rings, and four grenade safety keys. Other items found at the site were two Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) shells, forty-five rubber bullets, one live round of 7.62mm, six single-barrel live rounds, eleven 7.62mm blank rounds, four tube launchers, one tear smoke grenade, and two tear gas shells.

Officials confirmed that all recovered items have been handed over to New Keithelmanbi police station for further legal action.