Imphal: Central security forces comprising Assam Rifles, Border Security forces, and Manipur police recovered a cache of arms, mortar shells, and some incriminating documents in the search and area domination operations conducted in the border district of Churachandpur in Manipur on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off that some tribal militants are trying to make their presence felt along the porous border of Churachandpur district with Myanmar on the south, the joint team launched a surprise operation, the police said.

During the operations carried out at the strategic location of Saidan village under the Churachandpur district police, the team retrieved the following items. No arrests were made as the militants fled from the scene on sensing the approaching security personnel.

The retrieved articles included one .303 Rifle along with magazine, one 9 mm Pistol, a modified Carbine Machine Gun along with magazine, a local made Single Barrel Gun, a modified 81 mm Mortar long range, two ocal made Pompi mortars, one Tear Smoke shell (short), some incriminating docuemtns and, one Tear Smoke shell (long).

The police added that the recovered items were later handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

