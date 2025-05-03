Manipur: Arambai Tengol honours conflict martyrs at Thoubal

Imphal: Hundreds of members of the Arambai Tengol (AT) gathered on Saturday at Thoubal Wangkhem ground in Thoubal district to honours those who lost their lives in the two years of ethnic violence in Manipur.

The AT volunteers held a two-minute silence to pay respect to the dead.

According to official records, the conflict that began on May 3, 2023, claimed the lives of 21 AT volunteers, 13 Indian security personnel, and 258 people from both the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

At the event, Kisan Soibam, leader of AT Unit 7 from Thoubal, stressed the group’s commitment to protecting Manipur’s territorial integrity and cultural identity.

Widows and families of the victims attended the ceremony, offering floral tributes and prayers at the displayed photos of the fallen, especially the Meitei martyrs.

The Arambai Tengol is a Meitei activist group founded by Manipur’s titular king and Rajya Sabha MP Leishemba Sanajaoba, who also serves as its chairman. The group has been described by some as a radical or armed militia organization.