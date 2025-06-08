Guwahati: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has flown Kanan Singh, an Arambai Tenggol leader, to Guwahati, Assam, after arresting him in Imphal, Manipur.

He was arrested at Imphal Airport on June 7 based on specific inputs. He is expected to be presented before a competent court for police remand.

Singh’s arrest is part of a wider probe initiated by the CBI under the directions of the Supreme Court, which had tasked the central agency with investigating the communal clashes that shook Manipur two years ago. Due to the sensitive security environment in the state, trial proceedings for related cases were shifted from Manipur to Guwahati.

CBI Arrests a member of Arambai Tenggol (AT) involved in various criminal activities related to Manipur violence pic.twitter.com/Qb5We4oLBW — Central Bureau of Investigation (India) (@CBIHeadquarters) June 8, 2025

The arrest has triggered widespread unrest across Manipur. Protests erupted overnight in five districts, escalating into violence and road blockades.

In response, the state imposed curfews and communication blackouts. Internet services including VSAT and VPN were suspended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching to curb misinformation and prevent further escalation.

Section 144, restricting gatherings of more than four individuals, was enforced in four districts. Bishnupur witnessed a complete curfew as tensions peaked.

On Sunday, a 25-member bipartisan delegation of MLAs and one Member of Parliament met Governor Ajay Bhalla, urging swift intervention. The lawmakers expressed grave concern over the public panic, sudden market shutdowns, and breakdown in civil order.

Congress MLA Okram Surjakumar criticized the administration for a lack of transparency, stating, “Five of our boys from Arambai Tenggol have been taken into custody, but no clear information is being shared. The people have the right to know the truth.”

On the other hand, BJP MLA Kh Ibomcha defended the government, emphasizing the impartial nature of the CBI-led investigation. “Singh’s arrest is evidence-based. The others were detained due to their proximity during the operation and will be released if found unrelated,” he assured.

In response to the arrest, Arambai Tenggol declared a 10-day statewide bandh starting June 8, further intensifying the unrest. Violence broke out in parts of Imphal on the night of June 7.

Protesters clashed with security forces in areas such as Kwakeithel and Uripok, setting tyres and household items ablaze to block roads. Demonstrators chanted slogans like “We are civilians, not terrorists” and “Release our leader or arrest us all.”

In a tragic turn, reports emerged of attempted self-immolation by some protesters. One was heard shouting, “We surrendered our weapons. We helped during the floods. Now you arrest us? We would rather die.”