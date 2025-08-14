Imphal: The President of the All Manipur United Clubs’ Organisation (AMUCO), Pheiroijam Nando Luwang, on Thursday, strongly criticized the ongoing situation in Manipur, describing the people as “reduced to the state of prisoners in the prison market.”

He made these remarks during a media interaction on the sidelines of the 78th Manipur Independence Day celebrations in Imphal.

Luwang highlighted the severe impact of the ongoing ethnic violence and the imposition of President’s Rule on the lives of Manipur’s citizens.

According to him, the violence, displacement, and breakdown of normal life have created an environment where people feel trapped, deprived of freedom, and unable to live their lives without constant fear.

He also raised concerns over the central government’s engagement with Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur, especially after reports suggested that the government might support some of their demands, particularly regarding the establishment of a separate administration.

Following the Manipur government’s withdrawal from the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki insurgents, these groups have shifted their demands from an autonomous territorial council to a separate administration, possibly even a Union Territory with a legislature.

Luwang acknowledged these developments and emphasized the importance of maintaining Manipur’s territorial integrity to ensure peaceful coexistence among its diverse ethnic communities.

In response to a query about Manipur’s historical context, Luwang reminded the public that Manipur regained its independence from British rule on August 14, 1947, a day before India gained its independence.

However, he pointed out that Manipur’s independence was short-lived, as India merged the kingdom with its union in 1949, marking a pivotal moment in the state’s history.