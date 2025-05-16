Manipur: 7 insurgents arrested, weapons and explosives seized

Imphal: Seven individuals affiliated with various insurgent outfits active in valley districts of Manipur, have been arrested in the past 36 hours, authorities confirmed.

The crackdown, part of intensified counter-insurgency operations, also led to the seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives, communication devices, and other warlike materials.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to officials, the arrested individuals were allegedly involved in a string of anti-social activities including extortion, looting, and issuing demand letters to residents across the valley districts in recent months.

Among those apprehended were two operatives of the proscribed United National Liberation Front – Koireng group, arrested from Andro Parking in Imphal East district. Security forces recovered a .32 pistol, a magazine, and two 9mm cartridges from their possession.

In separate operations, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP PWG) was arrested from Khangabok Part II in Thoubal district, and a cadre of the outlawed Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak was detained from Khonghampat Awang Leikai in Imphal West district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Additionally, a member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (City Meitei faction) was apprehended from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai in Imphal East, while two active members of the United People’s Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) were taken into custody from Koirengei Bazar in the same district.

The arrested individuals and the seized items have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal action, officials added. The operations are part of a broader effort to dismantle insurgent networks and restore peace in the region.