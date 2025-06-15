Imphal: Anti-drug smuggling team from the Manipur police and central security forces launched operations, resulting in the arrest of 5 suspected drug smugglers, including two females, and seizure of contraband items worth approximately Rs 30 lakhs in the international clandestine drug trade.

During the first operation, the joint team on Saturday arrested an individual, Makakmayum Boboy @ Sadam (29) of Lilong Turel Ahanbi under Lilong police station, Thoubal District, from his residence. The team seized 41 grams of suspected Heroin brown sugar from his possession.

In the second operation, the joint forces intercepted one four-wheeler at the Sita Motor Vehicles Check Post under Tengnoupal-PS, Tengnoupal District.

On checking the vehicle, a black polythene packet containing suspected opium, approx. 4.152 kg was found at the rear seat of the car.

Accordingly, the items were seized. Further, the following individuals who were in the said vehicle were arrested on the spot:

i. Md Azad Khan (37) of Lilong Haoreibi, Thoubal District,

ii. Md Maqsud (44) of Lilong Turel Ahanbi, Near Darul Uloom, Lilong, Thoubal District,

iii. Alina Bibi (42) of Lilong Haoreibi, Thoubal District and,

iv. Hatcy Zou (32) of Sajik Tampak Phoikon Village, Chandel District, at present Chelep Village, Tengnoupal District.

Six mobile phones and 2 Aadhaar Cards were also seized from their possession.