Imphal: The Cyber Crime Unit of the Manipur Police on Tuesday detained four juveniles, including two girls, for sharing objectionable images of a girl student on social media, which allegedly led her to die by suicide in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

According to a Manipur Police morning report issued on Wednesday, authorities registered a suo moto case after a video of the deceased went viral following her tragic death at Thamnapokpi Makha Leikai in Bishnupur district, on Friday ( August 22).

The investigation revealed that the victim had been subjected to blackmail and harassment, which prima facie contributed to her death. Police apprehended one juvenile directly responsible, along with three other minors (two girls and one boy) involved in circulating the video. All have been placed in a Child Observation Home under the Juvenile Justice Act.

The 15-year-old girl, a Class IX student, was found hanging at her residence in Thamnapokpi Makha Leikai, under the jurisdiction of Moirang Police Station, on Friday.

Suspecting foul play, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed, demanding that those responsible be booked by August 25.

Volunteers and supporters of the JAC also staged a sit-in protest at Keipha Keithel under the banner “Justice for the Deceased.”