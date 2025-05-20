Imphal: Manipur Police arrested four men in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of two non-local individuals from Delhi and Jaipur (Rajasthan), during a special operation in the Imphal West district.

Over the course of the past 36 hours, police executed a swift and targeted rescue operation based on credible intelligence inputs, ultimately apprehending the suspects and seizing a firearm, communication devices, and a four-wheeler vehicle.

A team from the Manipur Police commandos carried out the operation at a specific location in Imphal West, acting on information related to a case of kidnapping and extortion. They arrested four individuals at Himalayan Tiles Naka, Imphal West.

The perpetrators had lured the two victims to Manipur under the false promise of training for a networking business.

Upon their arrival in Imphal, the suspects kidnapped the victims, posed as armed criminals, and demanded ransom while threatening to kill them if they failed to pay.

Authorities have withheld the identities of the rescued individuals for their safety.

Police identified the arrested men as Laishram Hellary Meetei (35), currently residing at Kachikhul Mamang Leikai, Lamsang; Thangjam Lemba Singh (27) of Ngairangbam; Huirem Anand Singh (43) of Naoremthong Takhellambam Leikai; and Nahakpam Naresh Singh (28) of Langol Type II.

During the operation, police seized a .32 pistol with a magazine containing five live rounds, two gun licenses, a pocket knife, two mobile phones, and a four-wheeler car from the suspects’ possession.