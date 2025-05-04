Imphal: Manipur Police, in yet another renewed effort, have arrested four persons in connection with the seizure of 274.8 kg of contraband ganja in front of the Patsoi police station in the jurisdiction of the Imphal West district.

The police report that Leishangthem Ratan Meitei (50) of Khongampat Mayai Leikai, Imphal West District, and Seram Arunjit Meitei @ Biju (33) of Pungdongbam Makha Leikai, Imphal East District, in follow-up action of a First Information Report (FIR) regarding the arrest of two persons and seizure of Ganja (274.8 Kgs) at Patsoi, Imphal West.

The reports further stated that the police on April 29 intercepted a vehicle bound for Silchar, Assam, and arrested two persons after seizing contraband ganja valued at approximately Rs 2.7 lakh in the regional clandestine trade.

Acting on a tip that smugglers were trying to transport the illegal items on the NH-37, Imphal to Silchar via Jiribam, the police laid a trap.

The operation resulted in the arrests of two alleged drug smugglers, namely, Kayenbam Kenedi Singh (36) and Keisam Sarat Singh (55).

The arrests and seizures were made before the Patsoi police station in Imphal West District.

Police recovered 26 packets wrapped with black polythene suspected to be contraband Ganja weighing around 274.8 kg, a Tata Truck, a mobile handset, and a small money bag containing a sum of Rs. 3830 and one Aadhaar Card.

The police said that they were trying to find out where the accused got the drugs and to whom he planned to sell them.

A case has been registered in this regard for further investigation, the police said..