Imphal: A joint team from the central and state security forces apprehended three key activists belonging to the proscribed National Revolutionary Front Manipur (NRFM), an underground militant outfit, during the successive operations in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

The militants involved in extortion activities in the Imphal East district during the past few months were arrested along with one .32 pistol with one magazine loaded with three rounds, four mobile phones, and an Aadhaar card.

Official reported on Tuesday that during the first phase operation, the joint team arrested Ningthoujam Yamba Singh, also called Boy and Sanayamba (44), a resident of Keirao Bitra Awang Leikai in Imphal East district, from the locality of his residence on Monday.

Based on his interrogation reports, the joint team conducted the second phase operation leading to the arrests of Nongmeikapam Naresh Meitei (38) and Yumnam Tejkumar Singh, also known as Bobo (48), both of Singjamei Wangma Kshetri Leikai, Imphal East district.

The report added that the arrested persons are now in the relevant police custody for further legal proceedings.