Imphal: Central and state forces on Friday arrested four insurgents from two proscribed groups – three from the Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) and one from the Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) – in separate operations across Manipur, an official reported.

Reports indicate that the security forces also recovered a significant cache of weapons and electronic devices from the arrested individuals.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official stated that the apprehended insurgents allegedly carried out widespread extortion, monetary threats, and kidnapping activities, targeting residents in Manipur’s Valley Districts.

He stated that the security forces, acting on intelligence input, launched an operation in Leimapokpam, under Nambol Police Station in Bishnupur District, leading to the arrest of three KYKL cadres.

“Police identified the arrested KYKL cadres as Chungkham Raju Meitei (40) of Kakwa Sairom Leirak, Laishram Gandhi Meitei (41) of Kakching Turen Wangma Ningthou Pareng, Chingtham Premchand Singh (40) of Khongjom Sapam Mamang Leikai”, the official noted.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He confirmed that the authorities seized two 9mm pistols with two magazines, eight 9mm live rounds, five mobile phones, and six SIM cards from their possession.

Subsequently, the security forces in a separate operation apprehended Sapam Dhanajit Singh (42), a cadre of the KCP (PWG), from the Yumnam Huidrom area under Wangoi Police Station in Imphal West District.

The official added that from his possession, security forces seized one mobile phone with a SIM card, a wallet containing Rs. 270, an Aadhaar Card, an Election Card, and a PAN Card.