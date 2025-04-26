Manipur: 3 arrested in Churachandpur Medical College shooting case

Imphal: Manipur Police have arrested a civilian driver and two police constables involved in the unprovoked shooting incident at the Churachandpur Medical College Girls’ Hostel.

The arrests followed a complaint lodged by the commander of the G/129 Battalion CRPF, which stated that a white car speeding past the medical college fired three rounds into the air around 2:40 AM on April 24.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The sentry on duty at the CRPF outpost fired a retaliatory shot in the air.

Acting swiftly on the complaint, Churachandpur district police arrested Mangkholun Haokip (33), a resident of Thingjabong village, who was identified as the driver of the car.

A 9mm SIG SAUER pistol, a magazine, and three rounds were recovered from his residence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon questioning, it was revealed that two police constables were also in the car and were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when they fired the shots.

The three individuals are currently in police custody.