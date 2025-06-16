Imphal: Manipur Police on Sunday arrested three persons belonging to Arambai Tenggol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization, for their alleged involvement in the abduction case of a differently-abled man from Paobitek Mayai Leikai under Wangoi police station in Imphal West district. During the operation, the abducted person was rescued.

The Manipur Police morning bulletin reported that following a case registered in connection with the disappearance of one Chesam Abdul Kadir, also known as Achouba (29), of Paobitek Mayai Leikai, Manipur Police arrested the following members of Arambai Tenggol (AT) of Thiyam Leisangkhong, Wangoi, Imphal West District:

i. Huidrom Somokanta Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai, Imphal West District, ii. Huidrom Dipak Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, Imphal West District, and iii. Thingujam Ranjit Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai Leikai, Imphal West District.

They were produced before the Magistrate and remanded into 7 days’ police custody. Further searches are being conducted to arrest others involved in the case.

The whereabouts of Achouba (29), who left home on the night of June 10, remained unknown until the police rescued him.

In this regard, a Joint Action Committee (JAC) has been formed. A report was filed at Wangoi police station (PS). On Friday, locals led by the JAC members thronged the police station, demanding immediate action to trace Kadir and warning that inaction would compel the JAC to launch intense protests.