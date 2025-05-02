Manipur: 2 UNLF, 2 Prepak rebels arrested, weapons seized

Imphal: A joint team of Central security forces and Manipur Police on Thursday arrested four insurgents belonging to two banned groups, UNLF and PREPAK, in separate operations conducted across the valley districts, leading to the recovery of firearms, ammunition, and incriminating documents.

According to the official reports, the team in their first intelligence-based cordon and search operation led to nab two cadres of the proscribed United National Liberation Front – Koireng group, namely Huidrom Pishak @ Pi (35) and Hanglem Thoiba Meitei @ Ibungo @ Tombung (28).

The team arrested the individuals along with a pistol loaded with two live rounds in the magazine, two mobile phones, a pair of binoculars, and some illegal items near the Manipur Public Service Commission office, Imphal.

Subsequently, the team launched an operation at the Arong bridge of Thoubal district, leading to the arrest of Khundongbam Kalambiya Singh @ Atomba (19), a cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak – Progressive (Prepak-Pro).

During the operation, the team retrieved a mobile phone, a wallet, 1 Aadhaar Card, and 1 PAN Card from the arrested individual.

The police added that the last operation at Lairenkabi village in Imphal West district wound up with the arrest of another Prepak-Pro activist, namely Chandramani Chandam @ Tamyanganba @ Gambhir (42).