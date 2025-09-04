Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces seized 184 kilograms of contraband ganja and arrested one alleged smuggler during an operation in Manipur’s Imphal West district, police said on Thursday.

The seizure was made on Wednesday when the team intercepted a Tata truck at the Keithelmanbi police check post on National Highway-37, which connects Manipur with Assam.

The arrested individual has been identified as Khomdram Deben Meitei (43), a resident of Nambol Lourembam Maning Leikai in Bishnupur district. Police recovered 184.13 kg of ganja, the Tata truck used in transportation, and a mobile phone with a SIM card from his possession.

Authorities said investigations are underway to trace the source of the contraband and its intended buyers. The accused, along with the seized items and vehicle, has been placed in police custody.

Legal proceedings have been initiated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Act, 2023.

