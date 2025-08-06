Imphal: A 15-year-old boy from Phaknung Awang Leikai in Manipur’s Imphal East district has died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE), officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The boy, identified as Khundongbam Elan, son of Khundongbam Ibomcha, tested positive for JE on August 2 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) in Imphal. He died on August 4 while undergoing treatment, according to a statement issued by the Phaknung Social Youths’ Club (PSYC).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following the death, PSYC and PHALYDA, in coordination with the Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Imphal East, carried out fogging operations in Phaknung Awang Leikai and surrounding areas.

According to health department data, Manipur has recorded the following cases of mosquito-borne diseases since January 1, 2025: Dengue: 138 cases, Japanese Encephalitis (JE): 10 cases, Malaria: 61 cases.

The distribution of JE cases by district is: Imphal East: 4, Imphal West: 2, Kangpokpi: 1, Thoubal: 1, Kakching: 1, Ukhrul: 1.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!