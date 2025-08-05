Imphal: Security forces arrested 15 insurgents and recovered a cache of arms and explosives during coordinated operations in five districts of Manipur over the past week, according to a statement issued by the Defence Wing on Tuesday.

The operations were based on intelligence inputs and jointly conducted by the Indian Army, Manipur Police, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP in Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East districts.

The detained individuals are reportedly linked to proscribed groups, including KCP, PREPAK, KYKL, and UNLF-P. One active cadre of PREPAK, identified as Lisham Sanayamba Singh alias SS Lt Thangjinglamba, was apprehended from Uyumpok Manang Leikai in Imphal East.

Items recovered include 60 weapons, 16 improvised explosive devices (IEDs), projectile launchers, detonators, communication equipment, bulletproof gear, and other military-related stores. The seized weapons included AK-47 rifles, .303 rifles, single-barrel guns, and pistols.