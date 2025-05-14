Manipur: 15 insurgents arrested, arms and explosives seized

Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with central paramilitary forces and local police, arrested 15 insurgents from various groups and detained 11 suspects in separate operations conducted across Manipur over the past 24 hours.

The operations, which took place at vulnerable locations across the state, resulted in the seizure of arms, ammunition, explosives, mobile phones, two two-wheelers, and incriminating documents.

The detained individuals were reportedly involved in illegal activities, including extortion, kidnapping, and demanding money from various sectors, such as brickfields, sawmills, banks, hospitals, schools, colleges, oil pumps, government offices, local businesses, shops, and stone crusher contractors.

Among the arrested insurgents were seven active members of different insurgent outfits, including four cadres of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), two from the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KCP), and one from the Kuki National Liberation Army (KYKL). These arrests were made at Yongkhul village in Tengnoupal District, which shares a border with Myanmar to the south.

Additionally, a group from the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) (Pambei faction) and its two associates were arrested from a hideout in Ahanllup, Imphal East district. One member of the KCP (PWG) was also nabbed from Wangbal near Sorojini Oil Pump in Thoubal District.

Two cadres of PREPAK were apprehended near Koirengei Kabui Khul Gate in Imphal East District, and another KCP (PWG) member was captured from the Lilong Nungei area in Thoubal District.

Another KCP (MFL) operative was arrested from Ningthouknong Ward No. 3 in Bishnupur District.

In addition to the arrests, 110 checkpoints were set up across various districts of Manipur, resulting in the detention of 11 individuals for questioning.