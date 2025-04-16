Manipur: 11 insurgents arrested for extortion, arms & ammo seized

Imphal: Central and state forces successfully arrested 11 insurgents from four different militant groups involved in extortion activities across the valley districts of Manipur on Thursday.

The raids also resulted in the recovery of weapons, ammunition, explosives, vehicles, and incriminating documentation.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur police apprehend alleged rapist, victim rescued

According to police reports, the first operation was carried out in Salungpham Mamang Leikai near Bazar in Thoubal District, where a joint team arrested four active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei). The militants were reportedly involved in extorting money from local businesses and government employees.

The second operation led to the capture of three members of the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), a Kangleipak organization. They were arrested from Waithou Chiru in Imphal East District, where they were allegedly carrying out extortion activities targeting various industries, including sawmills and banks.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Also Read: Manipur: Kuki-Zo leaders reject proposal, talks stalemate

In the third operation, a volunteer from the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba) was arrested from a rented house in Kombirei Housing Complex under Lamphel Police Station in Imphal West District. He was reportedly involved in collecting extortion money from contractors and shopkeepers in the area.

The final operation took place near the Moreh border town in Tengnoupal District, close to Myanmar, where three active cadres of the United National Liberation Front – Koireng (UNLF-K) were apprehended. The insurgents were found to have been extorting money from various sectors, including brick fields, oil pumps, and stone crushers.

Also Read: Mizoram police foils exotic animal smuggling operation near Tripura border

The arrestees, whose ages ranged from 22 to 44 years, were found in possession of significant amounts of contraband, including a .32 pistol with a magazine and three live rounds, three 36 HE hand grenades, 11 mobile handsets, a four-wheeler, three two-wheelers, and incriminating documents, such as Aadhaar cards and extortion demand letters.

These coordinated operations highlight the ongoing efforts of security forces to combat insurgent activities and restore peace and order in the conflict-affected regions of Manipur.