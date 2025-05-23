Imphal: Central security forces, assisted by the civil police, on Thursday, arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) in Manipur’s Bishnupur district, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the security forces conducted an operation as part of the ongoing anti-insurgency campaigns in Saiton Awang Leikai near Ngairong village under Phougakchao Ikhai-PS, Bishnupur District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During the operation, police apprehended the KCP (PWG) cadre identified as Waikhom Meitei Kanba (24), a resident of Naoremthong Laishram Leikai, Imphal West District, Manipur.

Kanba actively engaged in extortion activities targeting the general public, according to police reports.

Officials further stated that the authorities have taken up strict security measures in all vulnerable locations, and they are providing a security convoy in sensitive stretches to ensure the vehicles’ free and safe movement

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Authorities have installed a total of 110 Nakas/Checkpoints in different districts of Manipur, both in the hills and the valley, the official added.