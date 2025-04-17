Imphal: Amid anti-rabies vaccination drives launched at various places across the state, there are increasing reports that dogs are being slaughtered in Manipur and some other northeast States despite the campaigns by several NGOs to stop eating and selling dog meat.

Manipur police in response to a report, raided at a liquor den cum dog meat vendor in Bamdiar Ahalup Makha Leikai under the Nambol police station in Bishnupur district.

The raid wound up with the arrest of the owner of the vendor, namely Ningthoujam Suran Singh, rescuing dogs that were held captive for sale as meat.

The police team found five dogs separately tied in gunny bags (Bora Khao) with binding wires, leaving only their heads out, and kept inside a cage.

Upon investigation, police established that Suran had purchased the dogs from different individuals for prices ranging from Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000.

He is a dog slayer for his livelihood, and he reportedly renders his shady business daily, cooking the dog meat for sale at Rs 800 to Rs l,000 per kilogram.

The investigating officer produced the vendor, Suran, and the five dogs before JMFC Imphal West-II late Tuesday evening.

Later, the magistrate remanded the vendor for three days in police custody. The dogs were placed at the animal shelter operated by the State Animal Welfare Board in Porompat, Imphal East district.

The police have initiated the step amid the state is experiencing anti-rabies vaccination drives in the aftermath of the death of 3 individuals bitten by dogs affected with rabies in Chruachandpur district a couple of weeks back.