Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body representing the Kuki-Zo tribal communities, has directed all Kuki-Zo legislators not to participate in forming a new government in Manipur.

This decision follows a unanimous resolution passed at a meeting on July 4. The directive was issued amid efforts by BJP legislators and their allied parties to form a new government with backing from the central leadership.

In a memorandum signed by KIM General Secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte, the organisation made it clear that no Kuki-Zo Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) should be involved in any such political process.

It also emphasized that the Kuki-Zo people will not compromise on their ancestral land, cultural identity, or their political, social, and economic rights.

Currently, 10 of the 60 MLAs in the Manipur Legislative Assembly belong to the Kuki-Zo-Hmar community.

However, the Assembly has been under suspended animation since February 13, following the resignation of the Chief Minister and the imposition of President’s Rule. The current term of the Assembly runs until 2027.

KIM has urged all concerned, including political leaders and civil society groups, to strictly follow and respect the resolution in both letter and spirit.