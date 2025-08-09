Imphal: The Working Committee of the Kuki Civil Society Organisations (WCKCSOs) has lifted its indefinite economic blockade on National Highway-102 in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, allowing private vehicle traffic to resume.

The decision came shortly after the Foothill Naga Coordination Committee (FNCC) suspended its own road blockade following a meeting with the state government.

The WCKCSOs had enforced the blockade on August 8 in response to travel restrictions imposed on the Kuki-Zo people in Naga-inhabited areas since July 15.

While the economic blockade is now over, travel for the Meitei community in Kuki-dominated areas, particularly in the Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts, remains restricted.

These restrictions have been in place since the communal violence began on May 3, 2023.

In related news, authorities reported that security forces are continuing to conduct search operations and area patrols in vulnerable regions across multiple districts.

A security convoy was also provided for 487 vehicles carrying essential supplies along National Highway-37 to ensure their safe passage.

A total of 112 checkpoints have been set up in various districts in both the hills and the valley. Police have not reported any detentions at these checkpoints.