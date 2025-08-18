Imphal: In a swift operation, a joint team comprising Manipur Police and central security forces arrested an individual linked to an insurgent group, arms smuggling networks, and criminal activities, the police reported on Monday.

The operation, which took place over the past 36 hours, is part of an intensified drive to restore law and order in the state, which has been grappling with prolonged unrest and rising crime.

The joint team apprehended an active cadre of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP–PWG), later identified as Yumnam Milanjit Meitei (33), a resident of Lairenkabi Awang Leikai Mamang Leirak, Imphal West district.

The team arrested him from a hideout in Ghari Makha Leikai under the jurisdiction of Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West district.

He had been involved in extorting money from colleges and members of the general public in the valley area.

The team recovered a mobile phone and several incriminating documents from his possession. They handed over the arrestee, along with the seized items, to Lamphel Police Station for further legal proceedings.