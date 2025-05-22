Imphal: Justice Kempaiah Somashekar took oath as the 9th Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court and also took charge of his office on Thursday.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla administered the oath during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Darbar Hall of Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Earlier, on May 20, 2025, the President of India appointed Justice Somashekar, who previously served as a judge at the Karnataka High Court, as Chief Justice of the Manipur High Court.

Previously, the Supreme Court Collegium had recommended his elevation in view of the impending retirement of Chief Justice D. Krishnakumar, who demitted office on May 21, 2025.

Following the ceremony, Chief Justice Somashekar expressed optimism about his new role and stated that he looks forward to a productive tenure.

Currently, the Manipur High Court faces a significant backlog, with over 3,335 cases pending.

Addressing this concern, the Chief Justice assured that he would prioritize the resolution of these cases and strive to discharge them at the earliest possible time.

In attendance at the swearing-in ceremony were judges of the High Court of Manipur, the Chief Secretary, the Security Advisor to the Government of Manipur, the Director General of Police, as well as top civil, police, military, and judicial officers, along with representatives of various Bar Associations.