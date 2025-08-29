Imphal: Security forces arrested four insurgents belonging to different underground groups during joint operations conducted at various locations in Manipur on Thursday.

Police on Friday said the arrests were made on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to officials, those arrested were involved in extortion from the public, government officials and elected Gram Panchayat members, as well as cases of intimidation related to land disputes and crimes against women.

Also Read: Manipur: Vehicle lifter held in Thoubal, three stolen bikes recovered

They were also accused of snatching arms and ammunition from security personnel.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In Imphal West, a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party–People’s War Group (KCP-PWG), identified as Phanjoubam Rocky Singh (30), was arrested near Praja Higher Secondary School at Lamsang.

In a separate operation, another cadre of KCP (Politburo Standing Committee), Thangjam Dinesh Singh (19), was apprehended from Heibongpokpi Maning Leikai under Lamsang Police Station.

In Kakching district, security forces arrested Moirangthem Friendship Meitei (35), a member of KCP (Taibanganba), from the Kakching DSA Road area.

Also Read: 10 rebels from 8 underground groups arrested in Manipur

The fourth arrest was made in Imphal East, where a cadre of the banned Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL), Takhelchangbam Ibohanbi Sharma (54), was picked up from Bamon Leikai under Porompat Police Station.

Police said further investigation is underway.