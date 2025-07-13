Imphal: A joint team from the central and state forces apprehended five insurgents belonging to three different outfits in separate operations from their hideouts in Manipur’s two valley districts during the past 36 hours, the police reported on Sunday.

The arrested persons were involved in extortion and threatening the general public, government employees, local businessmen, and others in the valley districts of Manipur. Five mobile phones along with five SIM cards were seized from their possession.

During the first operation, conducted at Laikhong under the jurisdiction of the Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East district, the joint team arrested two active cadres of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup-Taibanganba group (KYKL-T).

The arrested persons were identified as Sagolshem Lalit Meitei (36) and Ahongshangbam Tomba Singh, both residents of Itham Wangma Leikai in Imphal East district.

In another operation, one active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba), namely Thingujam Ramesh Singh @ Alex @ Pinky (31) of Torbung Bangla Ward No. 6, was captured from Tronglaobi Bazar under Moirang police station, Bishnupur district.

During the third operation, one active cadre of KCP (Apunba), namely Khumukcham Abosana Singh (24) of Kongpal Chingangbam Leikai, Porompat police station, Imphal East district, was also apprehended from his residence locality.

In the last operation, one active cadre of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front, namely M. Naotomba (27), was arrested from Bishnupur Bazar. All the arrestees, along with the recovered items, were later transferred to the concerned police stations for further legal formalities.