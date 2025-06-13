Imphal: Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, 21, the youngest of the eight flight attendants on Air India Flight AI171, which tragically crashed in Ahmedabad, spoke to her family members residing in Manipur’s Thoubal district for the last time at 11.38 am on Thursday.

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma told her elder sister that she would fly to London in a few minutes, stay there, and be back in India on June 15. This was shared by Kongbrailatpam Nadeshkumar Sharma, K. Nganthoi Sharma’s father, when local MLA Okram Surjakumar visited and enquired about the air crash that occurred on Thursday.

Earlier, at 9 am on Thursday, she had talked with the same elder sister and also sent a text message stating she would be leaving for London.

K. Nadeshkumar Sharma said that his daughter joined Air India as a crew member after an interview and air hostess training in April 2023. She is still studying in the second semester at Dhanamanjuri College of Commerce, Imphal.

Nganthoi also told her father that after earning a substantial amount of money by serving with Air India for a few years, she would try to secure a suitable government job to settle down for a peaceful life in Manipur. She was the second of three daughters.

Additionally, K. Nadeshkumar stated that Air India has so far provided no information to her family members regarding the death of the Manipuri air hostess.

Nor has there been any information about his daughter since reports of the air crash, where the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, carrying 242 individuals, went down moments after departing from Runway 23 of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

Following the tragic air crash, her elder sister made the somber journey to Ahmedabad on Friday. Authorities had contacted the family, requesting her presence to facilitate the arduous process of identifying her sister through DNA analysis.