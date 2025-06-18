Guwahati: Authorities have confirmed the identity of Lamnunthem Singson, a victim from Kangpokpi, Manipur, of the recent London-bound Air India crash in Ahmedabad, through DNA test results on Wednesday, according to sources.

Sources indicate that authorities officially notified Lamnunthem’s family in Ahmedabad on Wednesday morning. The authority of the Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, has handed over Lamnunthem Singson’s mortal remains to her family, who are currently awaiting final procedures to repatriate her remains to Kangpokpi, Manipur.

Family sources suggest arrangements are underway to transport her body to Dimapur as early as tomorrow morning, pending flight schedule confirmation. Her body currently remains at a local hospital in Ahmedabad, awaiting the completion of official documentation.

Meanwhile, the tragic confirmation has spread a pall of mourning over Kangpokpi. There, her mother affectionately called Lamnunthem “Neonu,” and the community celebrated her as an inspirational figure. Her return, though heartbreaking, will inspire immense love, sorrow, and community solidarity.

Sources asserted that, in a show of solidarity, a joint meeting of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Kangpokpi resolved that the Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) Sadar Hills will lead the reception of her body at Dimapur Airport. From there, the students’ organisation will escort her remains with dignity along National Highway 2 to Kangpokpi.

The Kangpokpi Town Committee plans to welcome her with a solemn candlelight human chain leading to her home. Members of the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and the Kuki Women Union Sadar Hills will join, offering prayers and a quiet tribute at her residence. Town authorities will also oversee an official condolence ceremony in her honor.

Sources added that, condolence banners have already begun appearing across Kangpokpi District Headquarters as CSOs, friends, and residents gather to mourn one of their brightest young daughters.